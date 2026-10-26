Fire in a building in Milan leaves an 84-year-old woman dead and five people injured

A powerful fire broke out in an apartment at 16 Bottoni Street, in the Vigentino area of southern Milan, killing an 84-year-old woman with disabilities.

The elderly woman was brought out of the apartment by rescue teams, who tried to resuscitate her, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

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The flames engulfed a six-story social housing complex. The victim lived on the second floor, in stairwell D, while her apartment was damaged and completely destroyed.

In addition to the victim, five other people were injured and taken to the emergency departments of several hospitals in the Milan area. Three of them were assigned a yellow code, while the other two were classified with a green code.

After the alarm was raised, six fire engines from the fire brigade command on Messina Street, Italian police patrols and 118 emergency medical teams arrived at the scene.

To ensure their safety, all the building’s residents were evacuated until firefighters completed their checks and verified the condition of the building.

Investigators suspect that the fire may have been deliberately started. As part of the investigation, one of the victim’s neighbors was also questioned, while the authorities continue working to determine the cause of the incident.