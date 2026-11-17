A 20-year-old man of Moldovan origin was killed after being struck by a moving train in the Casteggio area, in the province of Pavia, Italy.

The incident happened on Monday evening, November 16. The young man had left home to buy something at a shop near their house but never returned to his wife, who is seven months pregnant.

Të lidhura None found

According to Italian media, Ian Iavochi left home at around 6 p.m. to buy potato chips, intending to return immediately.

The couple’s home was near the railway line. A preliminary reconstruction suggests that the 20-year-old tried to take a shortcut home by crossing the tracks near a railway crossing instead of following his usual route.

He did not notice the approaching train and was struck and killed. Medical teams arrived at the scene quickly but could only confirm his death.

The Italian newspaper “La Provincia Pavese” reported that his wife went outside after hearing emergency vehicles. When she arrived at the accident scene and realized the victim was her husband, she became unwell and fainted.

The Carabinieri in Voghera and the Railway Police have begun inquiries to establish the circumstances and how the accident happened. The tragedy has left a family devastated, as the young wife faces the loss of her partner while expecting their first child.