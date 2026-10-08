Filipçe explains the principles on which SDSM’s future coalitions will be built

During the “IMPAKT” programme on TV Shenja, SDSM leader Venko Filipçe spoke about the criteria that will guide his party in forming future political partnerships.

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He said that the new coalitions would be built on the basis of political values and the parties’ readiness to jointly implement the common programme. Filipçe explained that the programme is not an unchangeable document, but rather its basic framework, meaning that proposals jointly accepted could be incorporated into it.

According to him, every well-intentioned proposal that is in line with value-based policies would be welcomed. However, cooperation will only be possible with political parties, individuals, civic organisations, prominent intellectuals and civic activists who are willing to implement the programme.

Filipçe added that citizens would oversee the implementation of this programme. He stressed that this would be the way SDSM forms its future coalitions, by selecting people who, as he put it, know how to listen.