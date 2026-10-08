Around 400 cubic meters of firewood seized from a company in Skopje

Around 400 cubic meters of firewood seized from a company in Skopje

Around 400 cubic meters of firewood have been seized in Skopje from a legal entity engaged in the firewood trade. Their market value is estimated at around 2 million denars, or more than 30,000 euros, Kire Mihailov, deputy director of the National Forests public enterprise, announced.

Të lidhura

None found

According to Mihailov, the operation is being carried out on the orders of the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Forestry Police, with the participation of services from several branches of the public enterprise.

Over the past ten days, an intensive investigation has been conducted into suspicious activities involving timber. As part of it, allegations of illegal transportation and trade are being verified.

Mihailov wrote that the information gathered so far points to a well-organized group suspected of having engaged in the illegal transportation and sale of timber for some time, possibly generating substantial hidden illegal revenues.

He added that the suspicions involve several areas, from Skopje’s Black Mountain and Kitka to the mountainous regions of Gostivar and Veles. /Telegrafi/


Shtuar 8.10.2026 12:00

Tags: ,
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda
Supreme Court clarifies status of case over the freezing of NPB’s accounts

Supreme Court clarifies status of case over the freezing of NPB’s accounts
Monday, 12 October, declared a day off for citizens

Monday, 12 October, declared a day off for citizens
Gostivar, 27-year-old detained after throwing a package of marijuana

Gostivar, 27-year-old detained after throwing a package of marijuana
Two stolen Renoir works recovered, six arrested in France

Two stolen Renoir works recovered, six arrested in France
Assets of two doctors arrested over Giorgos Mazonakis’ death frozen as they face investigation for four criminal offenses

Assets of two doctors arrested over Giorgos Mazonakis’ death frozen as they face investigation for four criminal offenses
NAMES-VIDEO/ Suspected of planning a murder in Lezhë, names of three arrested individuals revealed!

NAMES-VIDEO/ Suspected of planning a murder in Lezhë, names of three arrested individuals revealed!