Around 400 cubic meters of firewood seized from a company in Skopje

Around 400 cubic meters of firewood have been seized in Skopje from a legal entity engaged in the firewood trade. Their market value is estimated at around 2 million denars, or more than 30,000 euros, Kire Mihailov, deputy director of the National Forests public enterprise, announced.

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According to Mihailov, the operation is being carried out on the orders of the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Forestry Police, with the participation of services from several branches of the public enterprise.

Over the past ten days, an intensive investigation has been conducted into suspicious activities involving timber. As part of it, allegations of illegal transportation and trade are being verified.

Mihailov wrote that the information gathered so far points to a well-organized group suspected of having engaged in the illegal transportation and sale of timber for some time, possibly generating substantial hidden illegal revenues.

He added that the suspicions involve several areas, from Skopje’s Black Mountain and Kitka to the mountainous regions of Gostivar and Veles. /Telegrafi/