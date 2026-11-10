Filipçe accuses Mickoski over Alta Banka’s entry into Macedonia and ties to Vučić

At today’s press conference, SDSM leader Venko Filipçe accused Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski of involving the country in Aleksandar Vučić’s Balkan criminal cartel by allowing Alta Banka to enter Macedonia, and described Vučić as Mickoski’s political mentor.

According to Filipçe, Alta Banka is linked to capital of dubious origin, including money from corruption and drug trafficking, which is under investigation in the region. He claimed the bank became part of the country’s banking system with the knowledge and support of Mickoski and his government.

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Filipçe said the prime minister must answer many questions about the sale of Alta Banka, including whether he spoke with Davor Macura. He accused Macura of turning a currency exchange office into a bank through black money, criminal proceeds, corruption and drug trafficking. According to Filipçe, Mickoski not only damaged Macedonia’s reputation in the European integration processes, but also harmed it by drawing the country into what he described as a Balkan criminal octopus run by Vučić.

Filipçe stated that the European Central Bank is investigating Alta Banka and that Montenegro has banned its entry, while Mickoski has allowed it to enter Macedonia. He added that, instead of implementing European standards and protecting the financial system, the prime minister is enabling suspicious transactions and the entry of capital of unclear origin, directly endangering the stability of the banking sector and the interests of citizens.