Investigators face pressure and threats / SPAK requests psychologists for BKH: investments also for furniture and paper shredders

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecution (SPAK) has requested an institutional psychologist to support the investigators of the National Bureau of Investigation (BKH), due to the psychological pressures, threats, and high workload they face while performing their duties.

The request was made during the hearing in the Committee for Civic Initiatives, Cooperation and Institutional Oversight, where SPAK representatives presented the budgetary needs for 2027.

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The budget director at SPAK, Armand Shini, argued that the institutional psychologist will provide support for BKH staff, but will also assist in investigative processes.

“The institutional psychologist is an added request, which has been justified by the assistance the psychologist will provide to BKH staff as well, because BKH staff face psychological pressures, threats, and high workload that characterize the nature of investigative activity. The psychologist will also assist in interviews conducted by BKH investigators, will assist endangered witnesses, and also justice collaborators. It will also serve the investigative process,” said Shini.

Meanwhile, prosecutor Alfred Shehu announced that investments are planned within the defined budgetary ceilings. The fund will be used for office furniture, equipment for support facilities, safes, and paper shredders.

“Investment needs are planned within the budgetary ceilings. The main investments relate to 15 million lekë for office equipment, linked to the increase in personnel and the operationalization of the new building. The investment includes office furniture, equipment for support facilities, safes, and paper shredders,” said Prosecutor Shehu.