Ferit Hoxha congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula: Albania will support Kosovo

Ferit Hoxha congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula: Albania will support Kosovo

Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Ferit Hoxha has conveyed his congratulations to Justina Shiroka-Pula following her election as President of the Republic of Kosovo.

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In his message, Hoxha described the election of the new President as an important development for Kosovo’s democracy and as evidence of the consolidation of the country’s democratic institutions.

According to the minister, this step is linked to the need to strengthen institutions, preserve and consolidate Kosovo’s state-building achievements, and advance its path toward European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Hoxha said that the election of the new President shows that the interests of citizens and the state must prevail over political clashes. He considers dialogue, understanding and cooperation on issues of national interest to be signs of institutional responsibility.

“Albania will continue to stand alongside the Republic of Kosovo, supporting its progress, the further strengthening of its international subjectivity and the advancement of its legitimate aspiration for full integration into the European and Euro-Atlantic family,” the minister declared.

Ferit Hoxha concluded his message by wishing Justina Shiroka-Pula success in carrying out her new duty, in the service of the Republic of Kosovo and its citizens.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 09:42

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