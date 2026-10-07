Serious accident in Vlora: 5 people injured, including foreign nationals

A car accident was recorded at 6:45 a.m. in the area known as Jalë e Nartës, in the “24 Maji” neighborhood of Vlora. A Fiat and a Volkswagen were involved in the accident, with the latter transporting six people.

Të lidhura None found

The collision was severe, and afterward one of the vehicles lost control and went off the road.

According to preliminary police information, five people were injured in the accident. The injured are believed to be foreign nationals of Indian and Afghan origin, who were traveling to their place of work at the time of the accident.

It is learned that the individuals were heading to the workplace where they were employed. Immediately after the accident, police forces arrived at the scene, and emergency medical assistance was also requested.

An ambulance transported the injured to Vlora Regional Hospital, where they received first aid. Their health condition is not yet known, but footage appears to show the foreign nationals lying on the ground before being taken to the hospital.

Police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the accident. The circumstances surrounding the collision are being verified, as are the causes that led one of the vehicles to leave the road.

More details are expected to emerge regarding the identities of the injured and their health condition.