Ali Ahmeti welcomes the political solution in Kosovo and congratulates President Shiroka-Pula

BDI Chairman Ali Ahmeti has welcomed the latest political developments in Kosovo following the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as president.

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“President Prof. Dr. Justina Shiroka-Pula, congratulations on your new responsibility and high state office! I wish you great success, wisdom and achievements in carrying out this important mission in the service of the Republic of Kosovo and its citizens,” Ahmeti wrote in a social media post.

He wished the new president success in her duties, while also praising Kosovo’s institutions for demonstrating political maturity and state responsibility.

According to Ahmeti, Kosovo’s authorities managed to overcome the political crisis without taking the country to new snap parliamentary elections.

The BDI chairman also stressed that institutional stability and the interests of citizens must take precedence over party interests.

“Institutional stability, a focus on solutions that offer citizens a better future, and placing the state and public interest above party interests must always guide the political authorities of the Republic of Kosovo,” he said.