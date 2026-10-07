Ali Ahmeti welcomes the political solution in Kosovo and congratulates President Shiroka-Pula

Ali Ahmeti welcomes the political solution in Kosovo and congratulates President Shiroka-Pula

BDI Chairman Ali Ahmeti has welcomed the latest political developments in Kosovo following the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as president.

Të lidhura

None found

“President Prof. Dr. Justina Shiroka-Pula, congratulations on your new responsibility and high state office! I wish you great success, wisdom and achievements in carrying out this important mission in the service of the Republic of Kosovo and its citizens,” Ahmeti wrote in a social media post.

He wished the new president success in her duties, while also praising Kosovo’s institutions for demonstrating political maturity and state responsibility.

According to Ahmeti, Kosovo’s authorities managed to overcome the political crisis without taking the country to new snap parliamentary elections.

The BDI chairman also stressed that institutional stability and the interests of citizens must take precedence over party interests.

“Institutional stability, a focus on solutions that offer citizens a better future, and placing the state and public interest above party interests must always guide the political authorities of the Republic of Kosovo,” he said.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 09:42

Tags: , ,
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda
Supreme Court clarifies status of case over the freezing of NPB’s accounts

Supreme Court clarifies status of case over the freezing of NPB’s accounts
Monday, 12 October, declared a day off for citizens

Monday, 12 October, declared a day off for citizens
Gostivar, 27-year-old detained after throwing a package of marijuana

Gostivar, 27-year-old detained after throwing a package of marijuana
Two stolen Renoir works recovered, six arrested in France

Two stolen Renoir works recovered, six arrested in France
Assets of two doctors arrested over Giorgos Mazonakis’ death frozen as they face investigation for four criminal offenses

Assets of two doctors arrested over Giorgos Mazonakis’ death frozen as they face investigation for four criminal offenses
NAMES-VIDEO/ Suspected of planning a murder in Lezhë, names of three arrested individuals revealed!

NAMES-VIDEO/ Suspected of planning a murder in Lezhë, names of three arrested individuals revealed!