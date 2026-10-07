Doli: 15 more miners brought out of the mine

After spending several hours trapped underground, 15 miners have emerged from the mine. The news has brought relief and hope to their families and colleagues.

The announcement was made by Aida Doli, an Albanian assembly member in the Municipality of North Mitrovica, in a Facebook post. She confirmed that the miners had emerged from the mine.

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“After difficult hours trapped underground, their emergence is news that brings relief and hope,” Doli wrote.

She expressed the hope that the other miners would also emerge safe and sound and return to their families.

In the full post, Doli wrote: “Another 15 miners have now emerged from the mine. After difficult hours trapped underground, their emergence is news that brings relief and hope. We hope that all the miners emerge safe and sound and return to their families.”