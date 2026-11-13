European Parliament study on Albania: progress in EU negotiations, but concerns over corruption and political polarization

Albania is one of the two countries leading the European integration process in the Western Balkans. However, according to an analytical study by the European Parliament, rapid progress in negotiations does not mean the country has resolved its structural problems.

The study, which examines Albania’s and Montenegro’s paths toward EU membership, highlights achievements in judicial reform and alignment with European policies. At the same time, it identifies challenges in fighting corruption and organized crime, safeguarding institutional independence and strengthening the rule of law.

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The analysis of EU enlargement views Albania’s sustained political commitment to integration and the pace of negotiations positively. Albania aims to complete technical negotiations by the end of 2027, but the document describes this as an ambitious goal requiring continued reforms and tangible results from their implementation.

Accession negotiations began in July 2022. During 2024–2025, Albania opened all six negotiating clusters, and in May 2026 it met the interim benchmarks for Cluster 1, “Fundamentals.” This paved the way for the setting of benchmarks for closing chapters. The first three chapters were provisionally closed in July 2026.

The 2016 judicial reform, including the vetting of judges and prosecutors, is presented as one of Albania’s main achievements. Although its implementation brought difficulties and institutional problems, European institutions have regarded it as an expression of political will to address structural shortcomings in the justice system.

The document also examines the work of SPAK and the National Bureau of Investigation in investigating high-level corruption and politically exposed persons. The progress of these institutions, along with SPAK’s independence, is considered a positive development.

Nevertheless, the EU wants these results consolidated, particularly through final convictions in high-profile cases. Questions are also raised about the effectiveness of seizing and recovering assets obtained through criminal activity, as well as the potential for political influence over other law enforcement institutions.

In its assessment of how democracy functions, the study singles out deep political polarization, confrontational relations between political rivals and the concentration of power. These developments heighten concerns about checks and balances, political pluralism and media independence.

Public administration also remains an area in need of improvement. Despite legal changes and the creation of new mechanisms for managing human resources, European institutions identify insufficient capacity, politicization, frequent staff turnover and inconsistent application of merit-based principles.

For this reason, the assessment calls for stronger merit-based recruitment, limits on political interference in senior appointments and better coordination among the institutions responsible for the integration process.

In foreign policy, Albania receives praise for its high degree of alignment with EU positions. This includes sanctions and restrictive measures against Russia following its aggression in Ukraine.

NATO membership and Albania’s unwavering Euro-Atlantic orientation are seen as factors that strengthen the country’s credibility as a strategic partner of the European Union.

The study also considers public support for EU membership an advantage. According to data cited in the analysis, Balkan Barometer surveys have consistently shown support of over 80–90 percent for Albania’s European integration.

That support, however, does not mean citizens are satisfied with governance, transparency and the quality of democracy, the document emphasizes.

As an example, it cites protests held in Tirana in June 2026 against a development project in the Zvërnec area, known as the “Flamingo Revolution.” Initially driven by concerns about transparency, environmental standards and the use of public property, they later expanded to include demands for good governance and respect for democratic principles.

Economically, Albania has moved closer to the European market through the Stabilisation and Association Agreement, regional cooperation and participation in various EU programs.

Participation in the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) is another important step. It aims to reduce costs and make cross-border euro transfers easier for citizens and businesses.

Albania also benefits from the Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, under which EU financial assistance is conditional on carrying out specific reforms. According to the analysis, the country has completed 21 of the 41 planned reforms and received just over 200 million euros from a potential fund of 922 million euros over a three-year period.

In conclusion, the study acknowledges Albania’s significant progress toward the EU but warns that the speed of negotiations should not be equated with meeting membership standards in practice.

If Albania aims to conclude negotiations by the end of 2027, it needs sustained results against corruption and organized crime. Strengthening independent institutions, improving public administration and ensuring a democratic environment in which the media and civil society are independent remain equally important.

According to the document’s concluding message, a credible prospect of EU membership can drive reforms. Membership, however, will depend on Albania’s ability to implement them and ensure that its institutions function sustainably.