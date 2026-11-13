10 drivers arrested for reckless driving, seven of them without having passed a driving test

10 drivers arrested for reckless driving, seven of them without having passed a driving test

North Macedonia’s Ministry of Interior announced that police arrested 10 drivers at various locations across the country in the past 24 hours. They are suspected of the criminal offense of “reckless driving,” as defined in Article 297-a of the Criminal Code.

Seven of those detained were driving without having passed a driving test: a 17-year-old from Skopje; R.Xh. (27) from the village of Krushopek near Skopje; a 16-year-old from Negotino; A.M. (32) from Çashka; B.M. (45) from Berovo; M.K. (20) from the village of Drasllajcë near Struga; and B.S. (39) from the village of Obrshani, in the Municipality of Krivogashtani.

Të lidhura

None found

Two others, J.B. (23) from the village of Tremnik near Negotino and Z.J. (55) from Skopje, were caught driving despite being subject to driving bans. A.C. (55) from Prilep, meanwhile, was driving under the influence of alcohol.

According to the Ministry of Interior, the relevant criminal complaints will be filed once the cases have been fully documented. The ministry called on all road users to follow traffic rules, not to drive without having passed a driving test, while subject to a driving ban or under the influence of alcohol, and to work together to make roads safer.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 17:53

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