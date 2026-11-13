24-hour strike in Milan and Venice expected to disrupt public transport

24-hour strike in Milan and Venice expected to disrupt public transport

Public transport in Milan and Venice is expected to face delays and disruptions this Friday, November 13, due to a 24-hour strike. The protest could affect bus, tram and metro services.

According to Italian media, employees of ATM, the company that operates Milan’s metro, buses and trams, have been called to strike. ATM also serves some surrounding areas, including Monza and Brianza. The Al Cobas union has called the strike from 00:00 to 23:59.

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Services will be guaranteed from the start of operations until 08:45, and from 15:00 to 18:00. At other times, metro, bus and tram services may be suspended, depending on how many employees join the strike. Trenord regional trains are not part of the protest and will continue to run normally.

In Venice, the 24-hour strike involves ATVO staff. The company operates intercity bus services in the eastern part of the province, including some routes to Marco Polo Airport.

ATVO has announced that services will be guaranteed from 06:00 to 09:00 and from 12:00 to 15:00. The strike does not affect ACTV’s urban services, which include buses and water buses known as vaporetti.

Further transport protests are planned in Italy during the second half of November. Local public transport in Bari will be affected on November 14, while a stoppage in Naples is scheduled from 11:00 to 15:00 on November 16.

The CGIL union has called a general strike for November 20, which taxi drivers will also join. Rail disruptions are also expected across Italy from November 20 to 21.

On November 21, ENAV air traffic controllers have announced a four-hour strike from 13:00 to 17:00, which could affect flights.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 17:53

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