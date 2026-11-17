The Court of First Instance, acting on a request from the Tirana Prosecutor’s Office, has seized the assets of Ilir Shehu, also known as Ilir Pasholli, who was previously convicted of drug trafficking in Italy and is under investigation in Albania for medicine smuggling.

In an official statement, the Prosecutor’s Office said that 29 assets have been seized, including companies, vehicles and properties suspected of having been acquired through criminal activity. Among the six seized entities are the companies ‘Medicamenta’, ‘Mega Store’, ‘Unipharma’ and ‘Italialbania Pharma’. Eight vehicles were also seized, while the remaining 15 assets are properties.

Të lidhura None found

According to the investigation, Ilir Shehu is suspected of involvement in a medicine-smuggling scheme between Italy and Albania. He bought medicines in Italy using proper documentation, but when the goods were declared at Albanian customs, the product list was shortened and only some of the medicines were declared. The rest are suspected of having entered the Albanian market without the required documentation. Some of the products were later legalized through another operator in order to conceal their origin.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, his assets are disproportionate to his declared economic means and are suspected of having been acquired through criminal activity. The investigation found that Shehu was convicted in Italy of criminal offences related to receiving stolen goods, kidnapping and exploitation of prostitution.

FULL STATEMENT:

At the request of the Tirana Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction, the movable and immovable assets of citizen I.Sh., also known as I.P., have been seized. These include the entities ‘Medicamenta’, ‘Mega Store’, ‘Unipharma’ and ‘Italialbania Pharma’, as well as eight properties, eight vehicles and assets registered to entities linked to him.

An investigation into asset proceedings No. 23 was launched on the basis of documents forwarded by the General Directorate of the State Police following a complaint that this citizen and people associated with him owned a number of assets unlawfully acquired through involvement in criminal activity involving narcotics. The investigation found that citizen I.Sh., also known as I.P., had been identified by Italian authorities as part of a sophisticated medicine-smuggling scheme between Italy and Albania.

The investigation found that he purchased medicines in Italy against official invoices listing more than 10 different pharmaceutical products. When the goods were exported to Albania, the documentation passed through Italian customs with the correct value and weight. At Albanian customs, however, the documents were manipulated: the value and weight were retained, but the list of items was shortened, with only four or five products declared, while the rest entered the Albanian market without proper documentation. Some of these medicines were legalized through another operator to conceal traces of the smuggling operation’s origin.

The investigation found that this citizen built up wealth through criminal activity and in the absence of institutional oversight. He owns two commercial buildings in Tirana, established with capital after his conviction for international drug trafficking in Italy. In addition, the Italian shareholder in Medicamenta is an Italian citizen facing corruption charges in his country. Despite these facts, Shehu’s companies have operated freely in the Albanian market without being subjected to any serious asset or legal scrutiny, even though the anti-mafia law provides for the seizure of assets belonging to individuals convicted of international drug trafficking.

An analysis of the evidence and documents gathered regarding the movable assets of citizen I.Sh., also known as I.P., found that they are disproportionate to his declared economic means and are suspected of having been acquired through his criminal activity. He was convicted of the offences of “Receiving stolen goods,” “Kidnapping” and “Exploitation of prostitution.”

On the basis of the above, the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Court of First Instance of General Jurisdiction in Tirana requested the seizure of the movable and immovable assets of the following entities:

Assets registered in the name of entity I.Sh., also known as P:

Asset No. 211/1/59, Cadastral Zone 2119, vol. 12, p. 12, Rural 2, Asset No. 53/84, Cadastral Zone 2735, vol. 9, p. 219, Rural 1, Asset No. 211/1/46, Cadastral Zone 2119, vol. 10, p. 237, Rural 2, Asset No. 211/1/45, Cadastral Zone 2119, vol. 10, p. 236, Rural 2, Asset No. 211/1/42, Cadastral Zone 2119, vol. 10, p. 218, Rural 2, Asset No. 211/1/48, Cadastral Zone 2119, vol. 11, p. 76, Rural 2, Asset No. 211/1/72, Cadastral Zone 2119, vol. 12, p. 149, Rural 2, Asset No. 211/1/91, Cadastral Zone 2119, vol. 14, p. 8, Rural 2.

Assets of Mega Store shpk:

Asset No. 211/1/49, Cadastral Zone 2119, vol. 11, p. 77, Rural 2.

Movable assets: MEGASTORE:

Peugeot, model year 2018, Volkswagen Jetta, model year 2015, Mercedes-Benz GLE, 2019, Skoda Kodiaq, model year 2019, Volkswagen Caddy, model year 2018, Volkswagen ID.3, model year 2024, Land Rover Defender, Peugeot, model year 2018.

Entities to be seized:

‘I. Sh’, sole proprietor; the entity ‘MEDICAMENTA’ shpk, The entity ‘MEGASTORE’ shpk; The entity I.Sh., sole proprietor; The entity I.Sh., sole proprietor; The entity ‘UNIPHARMA’ shpk; and The entity ‘ITALIALBA PHARMA’ shpk.

Assets registered in the name of entity H.Sh:

Asset No. 218, Cadastral Zone 3640, vol. 3, p. 144, Elbasan Property Registration Office, Asset No. 221, Cadastral Zone 3640, vol. 3, p. 146, Elbasan Property Registration Office, Asset No. 284, Cadastral Zone 3640, vol. 2, p. 141, Elbasan Property Registration Office, Asset No. 175, Cadastral Zone 3640, vol. 3, p. 103, Elbasan Property Registration Office, Asset No. 1001, Cadastral Zone 3640, vol. 4, p. 8, Elbasan Property Registration Office, and Asset No. 100/8, Cadastral Zone 3640, vol. 4, p. 16, Elbasan Property Registration Office.