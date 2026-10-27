Jeton Sylaj remanded in custody for one month in connection with the Arlinda Zekaj case

Jeton Sylaj remanded in custody for one month in connection with the Arlinda Zekaj case

The Basic Court in Peja has approved the prosecution’s request to remand Jeton Sylaj in custody. He is suspected of committing the criminal offense of “Disregarding the court.”

Sylaj has been remanded in custody for one month, the court announced.

Të lidhura

None found

“The detention period runs from 25 October 2026 at 20:00 until 24 November 2026 at 20:00,” the court said in a statement.

Jeton Sylaj, Arlinda Zekaj’s former husband, is suspected of having assaulted and threatened her several times. Zekaj was killed a few days ago in Vitomirica by her brother-in-law.

Data from the Kosovo Police show that a total of six (6) criminal cases against Jeton Sylaj remain open. Four of them were registered during 2026.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 17:31

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