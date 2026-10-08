EU opposes changes to the law on the Specialist Chambers and calls on Kosovo to uphold its obligations

EU opposes changes to the law on the Specialist Chambers and calls on Kosovo to uphold its obligations

The European Union has reacted to the adoption of amendments to the Law on the Specialist Chambers of Kosovo, stating that the Assembly’s decision is not in line with Kosovo’s international obligations towards the EU.

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In a written statement, Brussels called on Kosovo to respect its international commitments and safeguard the independence of the Specialist Chambers. The EU also stressed the need to ensure accountability and justice for victims and their families, regardless of the community they belong to in Kosovo.

Another point highlighted by the European Union was the need to ensure the protection and security of witnesses.

The reaction was made public today, one day after the EU expressed deep concern over the vote held in the Kosovo Assembly.

EU spokesperson Christian Wigand also explained why Brussels had not reacted earlier, when the change to the law had only been announced or when it had been adopted in the first reading.

According to Wigand, the EU follows the principle of commenting only on final decisions and adopted laws, not on draft legislation or texts at the first- or second-reading stage. For this reason, he said the reaction came after Kosovo made the final decision.

The EU has reiterated that it has consistently supported the work of the Specialist Chambers of Kosovo as an independent judicial institution. The statement calls for the current mandate and independence of this institution to be fully respected.

Brussels stressed that the Specialist Chambers of Kosovo are delivering justice on the basis of the principle of individual criminal responsibility.

The European Union has repeatedly underscored the importance of the work of the Specialist Chambers and the necessity of respecting their mandate.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 15:44

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