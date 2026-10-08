Avaria at Trepça, CEO Ahmeti: Flotation plant remains out of operation

Trepça CEO Faton Ahmeti has provided details about the breakdown that occurred on October 7, which cut off the electricity supply to two units of the company and left 63 miners trapped on the eighth level of the metallurgical giant.

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According to him, after the transformer was repaired and power was restored, all the miners were brought out of the mine without suffering any health consequences.

Ahmeti said the breakdown occurred at 7:30 a.m. on the 7th, causing a power outage at the flotation unit and the Stantërg mine units. As a result, 63 workers remained trapped.

He said that work to repair the transformer and create a bypass began immediately, making it possible to access the mine. At around 2:30 a.m., before power was restored, 54 miners emerged from the mine, while the rest were brought out after the electricity was switched on.

“Fortunately, there were no consequences and all the miners came out safe and sound,” Ahmeti said.

Although work at the mine has continued, the flotation unit cannot resume operations until the breakdown has been fully repaired.

“Work can continue in the mine, and the first shift began normally, but the flotation plant cannot operate until the breakdown is completely repaired,” the Trepça CEO said.

Ahmeti said that a similar problem had also been recorded on May 14 this year. Regarding the causes and consequences of the latest breakdown, he stressed that the official report must be awaited.

“We cannot yet speak about the consequences, as we do not have an official report determining them. The Police, firefighters and Forensics took part in the process, while the inspector of the Independent Commission for Mines and Minerals is also currently involved. Once the official report is issued, we will be able to speak about the causes and consequences,” Ahmeti said.

According to him, after the May breakdown, the company had spare equipment in stock, which was used to repair the problem within no more than 7 days. That equipment is no longer available.

“We used the equipment we had in stock to repair the problem. Unfortunately, we no longer have it. This situation does not prevent work at the mine, which can continue, but the ore cannot be floated and processed to make it ready for sale,” he said.

Regarding the determination of responsibility, the Trepça CEO said that this matter did not fall under the company’s authority, but under that of special commissions.

“We do not determine responsibility. This is done by the relevant commissions. We can only confirm that the breakdown occurred and that the door, including the main door, was opened in the presence of the Police and firefighters,” Ahmeti said.

Trepça is expected to send KEK a request for the provision of a transformer and the damaged circuit breakers.

Ahmeti said that the possibility that KEK has a 35 transformer in stock was being examined, and that Trepça expected an answer during the day.

“We are turning to KEK to provide us with a transformer and the burned-out circuit breakers. We hope to receive support and that the 35 transformer, if it is in stock, will be made available to us,” he said.

He added that cooperation with other mines could not be established and that resolving the problem depended on the completion of the repairs and cooperation with KEK.

The Trepça CEO stressed that breakdowns of this kind could not be predicted, adding that the company would create a reserve of equipment to respond more quickly in similar cases.

“These breakdowns cannot be planned and it is impossible to know when they will occur. Unfortunately, we have had two such cases within 6 months. They are rare breakdowns, so we will secure spare equipment to intervene and resolve the problem as quickly as possible in the future,” Ahmeti said.

Regarding the union’s statements, he said he did not wish to comment, as the union was independent and free to express itself.

Ahmeti also recalled that, under the company’s rules, communication with the media was handled only by the CEO.

“The only official responsible for communication with the media is the CEO. Not everyone can communicate with the media, as this is the rule,” he said.