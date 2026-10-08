Kurti congratulates President Shiroka-Pula after first meeting: Cooperation on state priorities

Kosovo’s caretaker Prime Minister, Albin Kurti, held his first meeting with the country’s new president, Justina Shiroka-Pula, at her new office. After the meeting, he congratulated her on taking office and published footage from the meeting, reports “Bota sot”.

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Kurti expressed his appreciation for the new president’s integrity, knowledge and extensive academic and institutional experience, emphasizing her importance at a time when Kosovo needed a figure who could unite and guarantee stability.

“It is an honor and a pleasure that Professor Justina Shiroka Pula is president of the Republic of Kosovo, and that we held our first meeting at her new office,” Kurti wrote.

He said that during the meeting he congratulated Shiroka-Pula on her new responsibility and thanked her for accepting it at a time when the country needed a president with high integrity, broad knowledge and considerable academic and institutional experience.

The caretaker prime minister also said that the institutions would cooperate and coordinate on issues that serve citizens and on the implementation of state priorities.