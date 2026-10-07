EU ambassador congratulates President Shiroka-Pula: Support for Kosovo will remain unwavering

EU ambassador congratulates President Shiroka-Pula: Support for Kosovo will remain unwavering

The European Union’s ambassador to Kosovo, Dirk Schuebel, conveyed his congratulations to Justina Shiroka-Pula following her election as President of the Republic of Kosovo.

Schuebel said he expects political and institutional stability to return to the country, while expressing his readiness to cooperate with the new president, Kosovo’s institutions and representatives from across the political spectrum.

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“Hoping for renewed political and institutional stability, I look forward to working with President Shiroka-Pula, Kosovo’s institutions and the broad political spectrum to bring the country closer to the European Union. The EU’s support will remain unwavering,” Schuebel said.

The European ambassador’s message was made public following Shiroka-Pula’s election as head of state, a development that marked the end of a long period of institutional uncertainty in Kosovo.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 12:39

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