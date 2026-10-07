American Chamber of Commerce and Minister Maqedonci discuss strengthening the defense industry

The development of Kosovo’s defense industry is making rapid progress, while further coordination between the public and private sectors, with the support of strategic partners, is seen as a factor that provides stability to this process. These assessments were shared during a meeting between members of the American Chamber of Commerce and the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kosovo, Ejup Maqedonci. Representatives of the United States Embassy in Pristina were also present at the meeting.

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During the discussion, Minister Maqedonci presented his vision for expanding industrial capacities in the defense sector and spoke about the work being done to draft the legal framework for this industry. He praised the cooperation between the American Chamber of Commerce and the Ministry of Defense over the past two years, also mentioning the organization of the first drone competition, “Sharkathon,” which was held last year.

According to the statement, the minister also mentioned several new enterprises that have already begun producing their first products manufactured in Kosovo. These developments, it was emphasized, demonstrate the efforts made in recent years and the opportunities for technological innovation that exist in this sector.

Another issue raised by Maqedonci was the need for organized cooperation with other institutions, including the Ministry of Education and education service providers. This cooperation aims to prepare the professional workforce needed to expand Kosovo’s defense industry.