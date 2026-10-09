Supreme Court clarifies status of case over the freezing of NPB’s accounts

The Supreme Court of Kosovo has announced that the case related to the legal dispute involving the Public Housing Enterprise was received and registered on August 21, 2026, and is currently under review.

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The institution’s response comes after NPB workers announced a protest for next week. They oppose the freezing of the enterprise’s bank accounts, a situation that has made it impossible to pay salaries.

The Supreme Court said it understands the concerns of the employees who, according to media reports, are facing delays in receiving their salaries because of the freezing of the enterprise’s bank accounts.

However, the Court clarified that judicial matters are handled in accordance with the Constitution and applicable laws. According to the Court, priorities are determined while guaranteeing equality and impartiality toward all parties.

For this reason, the institution stressed that it cannot determine in advance when the review of the case in question will be completed.

“The Supreme Court cannot prejudge the deadline for completing the review of the specific case. Any decision will be made on the basis of the law and the circumstances of the matter, in the exercise of judicial independence and impartiality. The Supreme Court respects the right of citizens and workers to express their concerns peacefully and in accordance with the law. At the same time, it recalls the importance of respecting the independence of the judiciary and avoiding any form of pressure that could be perceived as interference in the judicial decision-making process,” the Court said in its statement.

The Supreme Court reiterated that it will continue to fulfill its constitutional and legal obligations, ensuring that every case is reviewed in accordance with the law, impartially and in line with the standards of the administration of justice.