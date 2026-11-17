Erion Veliaj requested postponement of GJKKO hearing, prosecutor Ols Dado: The mayor asked permission to attend other events, but says he cannot come to court

SPAK prosecutor Ols Dado has stated that, according to the information available to the institution, the health condition of Tirana Mayor Erion Veliaj does not appear to be an emergency and, therefore, there are no circumstances justifying the postponement of the hearing at GJKKO.

Earlier, Veliaj requested that the hearing at the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime be postponed, claiming that he could not attend because of the condition of his leg.

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The prosecutor told the court that Veliaj had requested permission to attend other events in person, referring to the National Assembly of the Socialist Party, without being hindered by the condition of his leg.

“According to SPAK’s information, the defendant has not had an emergency health condition. It is said that he needs surgery. To my knowledge, I know that there have been email communications from Veliaj’s defense team. The Prisons Directorate has its reasons and is strictly following the regulations. The condition is not an emergency,” Dado said.

In conclusion, GJKKO ruled that the trial should continue without Erion Veliaj’s physical presence.