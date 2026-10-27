Elections in Israel: polls show Netanyahu’s party leading in percentage, but Eisenkot’s opposition ahead in seats

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party is the leading force in the elections for the 26th Knesset, according to exit polls. However, the preliminary figures do not show which of the two political blocs could form a government.

Channel 12’s poll projects that opposition parties will win a total of 52 seats in parliament. Meanwhile, the coalition supporting Netanyahu is credited with 50 seats.

Të lidhura None found

Neither side has secured a parliamentary majority, meaning the formation of the next government could require difficult negotiations.

The Arab parties have recorded another significant development: according to the same poll, they are expected to win 18 seats in the Knesset, a historic record for their parliamentary representation.

The Arab parties oppose Netanyahu, which could give them influence over the future political configuration. However, forming a governing majority will depend on negotiations and agreements among political forces.

Exit polls are not final results and may not match the official figures. The race to form a government remains open, while the distribution of seats will determine the parliamentary majority in Israel.