Cyberattack on the U.S. Federal Election Commission’s online system disrupts service a week before voting

A week before the November 3 election, the U.S. Federal Election Commission’s (FEC) online registration system went down following a hacker attack.

The incident affected the commission’s service on the eve of the election, according to an email obtained by the Reuters news agency.

Të lidhura None found

The FEC confirmed the outage in an official statement and said its information technology team was working to restore the system.

“The Commission’s online registration system is currently down, and IT staff are working diligently to restore service,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, other parts of the website remain operational. Users can still access financial reports and documents previously published by the commission.

The Federal Election Commission oversees spending by candidates and political committees in the United States.

Authorities did not disclose further details about the incident and declined to comment further on the outage.