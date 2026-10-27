Hoxhaj: PDK continues to seek the Special Court law’s continued validity

Hoxhaj: PDK continues to seek the Special Court law’s continued validity

Enver Hoxhaj said that PDK had not abandoned the Law on the Specialist Chambers and intends to continue its efforts to keep it in force.

Commenting on the party’s request to bring the law back before the Assembly, the MP described it as a political, moral and negotiating position in support of KLA leaders facing trial in The Hague.

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Hoxhaj said he expects the matter to be considered by the Legislation Committee next week. In his view, the request to withdraw the law was unnecessary and a fatal mistake.

“We have not withdrawn from the law, nor have we repealed it. We consider it a political position in defense of the KLA leaders in The Hague, but also a moral issue. For more than 20 days, many citizens of Kosovo protested against this law, so we believe that, morally as well, PDK should continue to fight to keep it in force.

We also see it as a negotiating position. I am convinced that next week the Law on the Specialist Chambers will be before the Legislation Committee. It should be adopted as soon as possible. Our request to withdraw the law was a fatal mistake, unnecessary and unwarranted,” Hoxhaj said on T7.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 22:01

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