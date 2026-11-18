DPHM warns of heavy rainfall and winds over 80 km/h in Macedonia

A weather alert has been issued by the Directorate for Hydrometeorological Affairs for today, when heavy rainfall and strong southwesterly winds are expected, with speeds exceeding 80 km/h.

In the coming days there will also be variable cloudiness, accompanied at times by local rainfall of varying intensity.

Të lidhura None found

The influence of air masses from the south will keep temperatures relatively high until Friday, above the average values typical for this time of year.

According to forecasters, temperatures are expected to drop starting Saturday.