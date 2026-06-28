DUI reminds VLEN of its key promises: Two years of deception, two years of failure, two years of disappointment

On the second anniversary of VLEN’s term in government, the Democratic Union for Integration has come forward with strong accusations against this political entity, describing its record as a complete failure in fulfilling the promises made before the 2024 parliamentary elections. During a press conference, DUI spokesperson Arta Bilalli Zendeli said that this political grouping, which she referred to as “НИШТО,” had promised change for Albanians, but according to her, after two years in power there is not a single concrete result, KOHA newspaper reports.

“Two years of deception, two years of failure, two years of disappointment — the political grouping transformed into НИШТО sold Albanians an illusion, while today it has no results to show for it. A full two years have passed since the formation of the VMRO-НИШТО-ZNAM government. Two years ago, НИШТО sought the trust of Albanians by promising ‘change.’ Today, after 24 months in power, only one question remains: Where are the promises? Where are the results? Where is the change?” Bilalli Zendeli said.

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According to her, nearly all of the most important commitments made before the elections have remained unfulfilled. She said that VLEN had promised a new Constitution that would define the state as jointly belonging to Albanians and Macedonians, but according to DUI, no debate has even been opened on this issue.

“They promised a new Constitution that would recognize the state as jointly belonging to Albanians and Macedonians. They have not even opened a debate. They promised that the Albanian language would become an equal state language. Instead of protecting it, they weakened the mechanisms for its protection and Albanians continue to face discrimination in state institutions. They promised fair representation of at least 31.5 percent. But in reality, they abolished the Balancer and engaged Karakamisheva to draft a law that guarantees nothing. On the contrary, it undermines Albanian representation,” she said.

Continuing the conference, Bilalli Zendeli also listed a series of other promises that, according to DUI, have remained only on paper during these two years in government.

“They promised an Albanian Bank. It does not exist. They promised shares worth up to 10,000 euros for every citizen. They do not exist. They promised diaspora voting, a Ministry of the Diaspora, and a National Diaspora Council. They do not exist. They promised an Albanian Academy of Sciences and Arts. They ended up with a rented office and mockery of the Albanian intelligentsia. They promised six regional hospitals. Not a single one exists. They promised highways, railways, a Dry Port, economic zones, the development of mountainous areas, and hundreds of infrastructure projects. Not a single one has entered implementation. In fact, they are not even being discussed,” she said.

The DUI spokesperson stressed that the same conclusion applies to promises of changes to the electoral system, tackling corruption, and economic development.

“They promised electoral reform, eight electoral districts, a fight against corruption with Western experts, opening the files of communism, compensation for the politically persecuted, pensions above the minimum wage, interest-free loans for young couples, 200 sports fields, cultural centers, and harmonization of education with Albania and Kosovo. Nothing — only promises,” Bilalli Zendeli said.

She said Albanians have been deceived and that VLEN has violated the pledges with which it sought electoral support in 2024.

“Today it is clear that НИШТО deceived and betrayed Albanians. They sought votes with historic promises, while today they do not even have the courage to mention them. Albanians were promised dignity — they got humiliation. They were promised equality — they got disparagement and regression. They were promised development — they got stagnation. They were promised representation — they got the dismantling of protective mechanisms. This is not only the two-year record of failure of the political grouping НИШТО. This is the record of surrendering Albanian interests before their government partners,” she said.

In the end, DUI publicly raised a series of questions for VLEN, demanding accountability for the unkept promises.

“НИШТО failed to deliver even on the promises it wrote into its own program. Today Albanians have the right to ask them: Where is the new Constitution? Where is equality for the Albanian language? Where is the Albanian Bank? Where are the 10,000-euro shares? Where are the hospitals? Where is the diaspora? Where is the Albanian Academy? Where are the highways and railways? Where are the jobs and economic development? The answer is one: They do not exist. They exist only in the 2024 election brochures,” Bilalli Zendeli said.

She added that, in DUI’s assessment, Albanians deserve serious politics and accountability, not propaganda and election marketing.

“The time of deception is over. Citizens know who promised everything and delivered nothing. Two years later, НИШТО has no governing record to boast about. It has only a long list of broken promises,” concluded DUI spokesperson Arta Bilalli Zendeli. (koha.mk)