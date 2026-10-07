Dugolli: Two important political developments, the success of Kurti’s efforts

Enver Dugolli, a member of parliament from the Vetëvendosje Movement, has reacted to the latest political developments in Kosovo, saying that Prime Minister Albin Kurti’s efforts to preserve political and institutional stability have ended successfully.

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As reported by “Bota sot,” Dugolli highlighted the approval of amendments and additions to the Law on the Specialist Chambers, as well as the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as President of Kosovo. According to him, both processes represent important steps for the country’s institutional functioning.

Full reaction

Prime Minister Kurti’s continued efforts to ensure political and institutional stability were successfully realized in the Parliament of the Republic of Kosovo.

1. The Assembly approved amendments and additions to the Law on the Specialist Chambers. This vote showed that the Prime Minister’s and Vetëvendosje’s commitment to this issue had been sincere and clear from the outset.

Although our position on the Specialist Court has been known, we stated that we would support this initiative. Some chose not to believe us because it suited them to portray the situation differently, without worrying about the consequences.

Those who, instead of calm and prudence for the state and for the fate of those convicted in The Hague, sought tension and destabilization, were the ones who lost.

2. Ms. Justina Shiroka-Pula was elected to the position of President of the Republic of Kosovo.

In this case too, there were efforts to use as an alibi the claim that Albin Kurti did not want the President to be elected and was pushing the country toward elections.

However, developments showed the opposite. From the beginning, including the period following the previous elections, Prime Minister Kurti and Vetëvendosje, together with their partners, have sought to guarantee institutional stability for Kosovo, spare citizens from repeated, costly and unnecessary elections, and secure a President for the country.

This result was achieved last night thanks to Prime Minister Kurti’s extraordinary commitment and perseverance.

I understand that these achievements may have disappointed some people. But our work must not stop. We have many tasks ahead in the service of citizens, their interests and the state.

Congratulations, Kosovo!