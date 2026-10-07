Justina Shiroka-Pula to be inaugurated today as president of Kosovo

Justina Shiroka-Pula to be inaugurated today as president of Kosovo

Justina Shiroka-Pula will officially assume the duties of president of the Republic of Kosovo today through an inauguration ceremony.

Të lidhura

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The event will begin at 3 p.m. and will take place in the courtyard of the Presidency.

The Presidency’s media agenda states that representatives of Kosovo’s institutions, guests and other invitees are expected to attend the ceremony.

To follow the event closely, the Presidency has called on media teams to be present at the inauguration ceremony of Kosovo’s new president.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 10:27

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