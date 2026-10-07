Berisha congratulates Justina Shiroka Pula on being elected president of Kosovo: Distinguished academic

Berisha congratulates Justina Shiroka Pula on being elected president of Kosovo: Distinguished academic

Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha has conveyed his congratulations to Justina Shiroka Pula following her election as president of Kosovo.

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In a statement on social media, Berisha described the new president as an important figure in Kosovo’s academic world.

He extended his congratulations on behalf of the Democratic Party of Albania, wishing Shiroka Pula success in her new position and mission.

“Last night, the Assembly of Kosovo elected Ms. Justina Shiroka Pula President of the Republic of Kosovo. Ms. Justina Shiroka Pula is a distinguished academic, Chairwoman of the Academy of Sciences and Arts of Kosovo, as well as a former minister in previous Kosovo governments. On this occasion, on behalf of the Democratic Party of Albania, I wish President Shiroka Pula the greatest success in her mission at the helm of the Republic of Kosovo,” Berisha wrote.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 10:26

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