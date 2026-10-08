Did Vlora Hyseni and SHISH wiretap Socialist Party figures? Taulant Balla adamant: I have done nothing wrong

Taulant Balla faced questions from Blendi Fevziu regarding allegations that the State Intelligence Service wiretapped political figures while the institution was headed by Vlora Hyseni.

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Appearing on the “Opinion” program, the head of the Socialist Party’s Parliamentary Group was asked whether he himself had been targeted by SHISH wiretaps while serving as interior minister or as head of the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group.

Balla said he was certain that he had done nothing wrong, while when Fevziu asked him directly whether he had been wiretapped, he said he had no knowledge of it.

Part of the conversation with Fevziu:

Fevziu: Were you wiretapped by the head of the secret service, Vlora Hyseni, as stated in the court document submitted by SPAK? When I say “you,” I don’t mean you as Taulant. I mean you as interior minister, you as interior minister or as chairman of the Socialist Party’s parliamentary group—were you wiretapped by the secret service?

Balla: What is certain is that I have done nothing wrong, so let’s move on…

Fevziu: If you had, you would have lost your head, but the question is whether you were wiretapped or not.

Balla: How would I know?

Fevziu: You don’t know.