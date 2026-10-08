Berisha on territorial reform: Opposition must be backed by a vote, otherwise the speech would be hypocritical

Berisha on territorial reform: Opposition must be backed by a vote, otherwise the speech would be hypocritical

Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha engaged in a back-and-forth with Elisa Spiropali in Parliament during discussions on territorial reform.

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Berisha said that Spiropali and the other Socialist lawmakers who have spoken out against the reform must also demonstrate their position through their vote.

According to him, if they do not vote against it, their statements would be considered the most hypocritical speech in the history of Parliament.

“The lady’s concern is very serious. The person presenting the so-called reform is a collaborator with Eko Tirana of an organization of the ’Ndrangheta. Over seven years, this man has squandered hundreds of millions of euros, and Tirana has become dirtier every year,” Berisha said.

He called on Spiropali and the lawmakers who opposed the reform to back up their words with their votes. “Otherwise, you will go down in history in the blackest letters for making the most hypocritical statement in the history of Parliament,” the Democratic leader said.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 22:27

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