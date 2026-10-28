Serious collision between two trains in Spain, at least 10 feared dead

Two passenger trains collided on Wednesday morning in Spain, near Toledo, on the stretch between Los Yébenes and Urda, causing a serious rail accident.

The collision occurred at around 09:00 on the line connecting Madrid and Andalusia. It involved a Renfe-owned AVE high-speed train and an Iryo train, which were travelling in opposite directions.

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Spanish media reports say that two carriages derailed and came to rest on sloping ground beside the railway. Emergency teams, firefighters and several medical units, including emergency helicopters, arrived at the scene.

Witnesses have described serious consequences, while authorities work to determine the number of fatalities. According to reports, the toll could be at least 10.

Following the accident, ADIF, the company responsible for managing Spain’s railway infrastructure, suspended high-speed train services on the Madrid–Andalusia line.