48-hour detention for a suspect in the forged-document laboratory case

Kosovo’s Special Prosecution Office announced that it had detained B.K. for 48 hours as part of an investigation into a laboratory discovered in 2025, where forged documents are suspected to have been produced.

According to the prosecution, the suspect is suspected of “Participation in or organization of an organized criminal group” and “Document forgery.” The institution said it would ask the Basic Court in Pristina to order the suspect’s pre-trial detention.

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The investigation concerns a house in Veternik, Pristina, discovered on January 28, 2025. Authorities said at the time that the property had been used as a sophisticated laboratory for forging passports, identity cards and driver’s licenses, among other documents.

The house was discovered after police stopped a vehicle on January 24 and found blank documents from various countries around the world. The vehicle’s driver, F.K., was arrested. At the house, authorities seized laser machines, printers, more than 20,000 microchips and thousands of documents belonging to 51 different countries.

In April 2023, SH.E. was also arrested on suspicion of being part of the same group that forged documents. Authorities said that operation had been coordinated with international partners, including EUROPOL.

Another person was detained in October at the Bërnjak border crossing, which connects Kosovo with Serbia. He was suspected of document forgery and participation in or organization of a criminal group. The Special Prosecution Office said at the time that V.E. was suspected of being part of the same group.

On October 22, following arrests in Kosovo, the United Kingdom announced sanctions against the so-called “Krasniqi Network,” which it described as one of the criminal gangs in the Western Balkans. London said forged documents produced by the network and other gangs in the region had later been used for human trafficking.

The list of people sanctioned by the United Kingdom included Burim Krasniqi, described as the leader of the Krasniqi Network; Arif Krasniqi, described as a middleman who secured clients for the group’s services; and Flamur Krasniqi, a member found in possession of forged documents. The list also included Valon Krasniqi and Sami Duriqi, who were involved in producing forged documents; Granit Avdyli, who was involved in producing documents and advertising the group’s services; and Nexhmie Selmani, who, according to the United Kingdom, provided the premises used for forgery and helped supply the equipment. Endrit Emerllahu, who was involved in producing forged documents, and Shembim Emerllahu, a group member found with forged documents, were also sanctioned.

After the British announcement, Kosovo’s judicial authorities said they were treating the case “as a priority.”