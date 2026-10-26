Belgium temporarily suspends terrace smoking ban, while France and Spain expand restrictions

The entry into force of a ban on smoking on the terraces of cafes, restaurants and other public venues in Belgium has been postponed.

The new rules were scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2027, but some of their provisions will be reviewed following requests for adjustments.

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Politico reported that Belgium’s Council of State had requested changes to several measures. The office of Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke told Belgian broadcaster VRT that the authorities had begun work to reflect the requests submitted.

It is not yet known how long the measure will remain suspended or on what date the ban might be implemented.

The government’s plan had been opposed by the hospitality sector. Cafe and restaurant owners had warned of the consequences the new rules could have for their businesses, while the postponement gives companies more time to prepare.

Belgium is part of a broader European trend toward extending smoking bans to outdoor spaces as well.

In France, smoking has been banned in several public spaces, including beaches, parks and areas near schools. In July, Spain approved a bill providing for a ban in more terraces and public spaces, as well as restrictions on electronic cigarettes. Restaurant representatives in Spain have opposed the initiative.

Last year, Belgium had adopted other anti-smoking measures, including restrictions in airport areas and a ban on flavored electronic cigarettes.

The Belgian government’s aim is to create a “smoke-free generation” by 2040. Data cited in the report shows that almost one in four Belgians smokes, while around 19% of the population consumes tobacco every day.