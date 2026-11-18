Debate in Parliament, Balla doesn’t hold back: Sali, come up here and see Durrës, Edi Rama will not resign

This Wednesday, the leader of the Democratic Party, Sali Berisha, during his speech in Parliament on the 2027 draft budget, accused the majority of corruption and abuses related to tenders and construction permits.

Berisha also attacked the head of the Socialist parliamentary group, Taulant Balla, for the gesture he made at the stadium during the national team match, claiming that he had shown his elbow to fans who were chanting against Prime Minister Edi Rama.

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After he finished his speech, Berisha left the Parliament chamber, while his accusations drew a response from Balla, who replied from the podium, although the DP leader was no longer present.

Balla rejected the interpretation of his gesture and challenged the opposition over the local elections of May 9, 2027. He also stated that Edi Rama will not resign and that the Socialists intend to govern until 2030 and beyond.

Sali Berisha: Another destructive factor is the theft you are committing against this country. You support the godfather because you have been let loose like a pack of dogs on construction permits and tenders. Go and look at the Xhaferri tenders, since you know them well. How many tenders did Mrs. Xhaferri of the Elbasan gang win with his intervention? Take the records yourselves. He shares them all with her, and from the stadium steps he shows his elbow to the red-and-black fans, as if he were an evil occupier, an enemy. Why? Because with all their heart they were chanting: “Rama, go, go, get out!”

So, do you understand your position?

Taulant Balla: The gentleman to whom I would have responded has left, but I trust that the members of his parliamentary group will relay this to him very well.

I know very well how to separate being a football fan or taking part in rallies in defense of the KLA from my political role. I never mix them, because supporting the national team or rallies in defense of the KLA are two of my greatest loves, along with other things; the national football team is a source of pride for us, and defending the KLA is a duty.

As for the elbow, whoever read it that way — apart from the national team fans, with whom I am always together — I saw that Llapa Qorri, Sali and someone else read it that way. For you, read it: “Come up here and see Durrës,” every time you use the stadium for political messages.

Sali, Edi Rama will not resign. He will govern Albania until we fulfill our 2030 program and beyond, and that is for us, the Socialists, to decide. You will never decide it. You are so tired even from the protest that you will not even have the strength to field candidates on May 9 in Tirana. You are that tired.

I invite the DP to field political candidates in the May 9 elections. You don’t have it in you.

The protest has achieved one goal: it violated you.