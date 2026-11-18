The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecution has requested the confiscation of assets worth 9.1 million euros, suspected of being linked to a criminal drug trafficking group.

The request was filed on November 17, 2026 with the Special Court of First Instance.

Të lidhura None found

According to SPAK, the asset investigations were conducted in connection with criminal proceeding no. 36 of 2019, which relates to the criminal offenses of narcotics trafficking, committing criminal offenses as a structured criminal group, and laundering the proceeds of criminal activity.

From the verifications and accounting and valuation expert assessments, real estate, vehicles, and shares in commercial companies were identified, registered in the names of persons under investigation, their family members, and persons linked to them.

According to the prosecution, these assets are not justified by lawful sources of income. Their estimated value at current market prices amounts to approximately 9.1 million euros.