Debate between AAK and VV over KPA properties: “You were the ones who sold land for €2 per are

The Kosovo Privatization Agency’s (KPA) financial report for 2025 was reviewed by the Budget Committee.

KPA Board Chair Hekuran Nikçi explained that the current board was appointed by the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo on April 27, 2026, after the period covered by the report.

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According to the financial data presented by Nikçi, the agency’s final budget for 2025 was around €4 million and €543,000. Spending amounted to €4 million and €312,000, or approximately 94.9 percent of the budget.

Of the amount spent, around €3 million and €307,000 went toward additional salaries, €841,000 for goods and services, €110,000 for municipal expenses and €54,000 for capital expenditures, he said.

MP Teuta Haxhiu criticized the management of KPA properties, citing a case in Ferizaj. She also accused the government over Constitutional Court rulings and alleged that a Vetëvendosje MP had bought land in Ferizaj at a modest price.

Ilir Kërçeli rejected criticism of the sale of KPA assets, referring to how properties had been sold in previous periods.

“During AAK’s time in government, land was sold for €2 per are and 200 contracts were concluded through direct sales. Why don’t you tell the people this, and why are you trying to mislead citizens? Land was not sold for €4, but for €400 per are. In Ferizaj, land was not sold for €2 per are, as you sold it; the price was €10,000 per are. Don’t come here to pull the wool over citizens’ eyes. Tell them that during your term, 200 contracts were concluded through negotiation and land was sold for €2 per are. From 2008 to 2021, you sold assets worth €500 million,” Kërçeli said.