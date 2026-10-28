Charles III congratulates Justina Shiroka-Pula on her election as president

Kosovo President Justina Shiroka-Pula has received congratulations from British King Charles III following her election to the post.

In his message, the King and his wife extended their warmest wishes to the president. Charles III highlighted the longstanding friendship between the United Kingdom and Kosovo, built on shared values and strengthened over the years through partnership.

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He recalled that he first visited Kosovo in 1999, shortly after the end of the war. Later, in 2016, he and his wife attended an exhibition in Prizren featuring works by President Shiroka-Pula’s late father.

The King stressed that the two countries would continue to cooperate on security and stability in Europe as the world faces major geopolitical and climate challenges.

Charles III expressed hope that bilateral ties would be further strengthened during President Shiroka-Pula’s term, and conveyed his best wishes to her and the people of Kosovo.