Deliu seeks explanations from the KPC: “Where else could Arlinda have asked for help?

Blerta Deliu, a member of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK), called on the Kosovo Prosecutorial Council (KPC) to account without delay for the case of Arlinda Zekaj. She sought clarification about the actions and inaction of the institutions responsible.

In a post on Facebook, Deliu questioned where else Arlinda could have turned for help and criticized the explanations given about the institutions where she had sought protection. According to the MP, Arlinda had also addressed her requests to the KPC.

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Deliu said an agreement had been reached on Monday to invite the Prosecutorial Council to the Legislative Committee on Tuesday, but, she said, no invitation was sent and no meeting was held.

“Why is accountability being delayed?” she asked, calling on the KPC to report as soon as possible and provide documents and answers about everything that was or was not done in this case.

She stressed that Arlinda had sought protection from the state and called for her family to be informed about the measures taken by the institutions to protect her.

“The Prosecutorial Council must report urgently, providing documents and answers about every action and failure to act. Arlinda sought protection from the state. Her family deserves to know what the state did for her,” Deliu said.