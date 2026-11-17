Pandeli Majko responds four days after the Assembly: I spoke about socialists’ inappropriate and discrediting contacts with organized crime

In a social media post, former Socialist Party MP Pandeli Majko responded to reports about his remarks at the latest meeting of the PS National Assembly, denying that he had raised concerns about erotic videos involving his colleagues.

Majko says he spoke about some people’s inappropriate and discrediting contacts with organized crime, calling for them to leave politics.

Të lidhura None found

He says he mentioned only publicly available information about videos seized by SPAK, without making any reference to erotic videos.

STATEMENT:

“A FORCED APOLOGY”…

I’m following with amusement the media “drumbeats” claiming that at the latest meeting of the SPPA Assembly I was “concerned” about the eroticism and integrity of my Socialist colleagues!

In fact, in my speech to the National Assembly, I spoke ABOUT INAPPROPRIATE AND DISCREDITING CONTACTS WITH ORGANIZED CRIME! At the meeting, I called for these people to LEAVE POLITICS!

In my speech, I mentioned just one piece of publicly available information about videos seized by SPAK! Not a word about “eroticism” or “sex videos”!

The only journalist who asked me to confirm my statements was Muhamed Veliu! https://top-channel.tv/…/bashkine-e-tiranes-rrezikojme…/

Fevziu preferred the “sex version”!

This is the moment when you realize that in our country, for a public figure, “erotic videos” are considered more serious than INAPPROPRIATE AND DISCREDITING CONTACTS WITH ORGANIZED CRIME!!!

Sorry to disappoint!