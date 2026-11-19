Besnik Tahiri, the head of the Alliance Parliamentary Group, raised strong concerns today with the Government of Kosovo regarding the worsening situation in the energy sector, stressing that frequent power outages are not only complicating citizens’ daily lives but are pushing Kosovar families toward financial hardship.

During the Assembly session where the energy crisis is being debated, MP Tahiri pointed out that restrictions on electricity supply, which initially affected mainly rural areas, have now spread to include Prishtina and other urban centers.

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Tahiri raises the alarm over energy shortages in Kosovo

“We are seeing that our beloved country, Kosovo, is covered in darkness. The lack of electricity, with outages lasting for hours on end, mainly in rural areas, but last night also in the capital and other cities, is making life extremely difficult for our citizens. This is forcing poor families to take on debt to cope with the price of electricity, especially knowing that a large number of families with children in the five urban areas, as I mentioned in the previous debate, use electricity as their main, almost exclusive, source of heating. Life in our country is becoming unlivable,” Tahiri stated.

He called on Prime Minister Albin Kurti to move from words to action and to review the Energy Strategy 2022–2031, arguing that changes on the international stage and the current crisis make an update of energy policies essential.

Tahiri calls on Kurti for concrete action to revise the energy strategy

“We understand that the political program of the Vetëvendosje Movement has focused mainly on diversifying energy sources, but when we look at the strategic document and the government program for 2022-2031, it is clear that this must change. Why must it change? Because the world has changed. Every day the finance minister comes out and tells citizens that the rise in prices is not our fault, nor that of fuel prices, saying a hundred thousand words. I ask the prime minister to appoint a government team that will change the government’s strategic plan and the plan for energy investments,” Tahiri stressed.