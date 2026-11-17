After chaos at US airports, NSA’s secret network goes down, raising alarm among authorities

The National Security Agency’s (NSA) internal communications network, based in Maryland, has suffered an outage, preventing employees from exchanging classified data.

According to CNN, citing six people familiar with the situation, the system known as NSA Net is not working. Relevant agencies are investigating to determine the scale and cause of the problem.

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The sources cited by the television network said that, so far, there is no evidence the outage was caused by a cyberattack.

NSA Net serves as the US intelligence agency’s internal network, allowing employees to communicate and exchange information with a very high level of classification.

While the situation is being assessed, the agency has taken temporary measures to manage the outage.

According to people cited by CNN, the NSA has decided to have employees report to work gradually.

It is not yet known how extensive the problem is, how many employees have been affected, or when the network is expected to be restored.