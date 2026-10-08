CT equipment out of order, Ministry of Health directs patients to two hospitals

CT equipment out of order, Ministry of Health directs patients to two hospitals

The Ministry of Health, together with the University Institute of Radiology, has begun maintenance work on the computed tomography (CT) scanners, which are currently out of service. According to the announcement, all measures are being taken to return the equipment to operation as soon as possible.

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To ensure the timely provision of healthcare services, the system for referring patients was changed at the beginning of this week.

The ministry said that, until the scanners are put back into operation, emergency cases and patients who require CT diagnostics are being treated at the “8 September” City General Hospital and at the “St. Naum Ohridski” Surgical Clinic in Skopje.

The institution emphasized that protecting patients’ health and safety is a priority. Patients referred for computed tomography will be admitted and undergo scans according to the following schedule:

“8 September” City General Hospital, Department of Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology: from 08:00 to 14:00 and from 20:00 to 02:00.

“St. Naum Ohridski” Clinic for Surgical Diseases – Skopje: from 14:00 to 20:00 and from 02:00 to 08:00.

The ministry explained that this arrangement is temporary and will remain in effect only until the University Institute of Radiology’s scanners are operational again. Patients and doctors are asked to strictly adhere to the established schedules.

Healthcare institutions, the relevant services and the public will be informed in a timely manner of any changes in the situation and of the restoration of services under the regular system.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 20:54

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