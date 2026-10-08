GJKKO suspended the sentence: the moment Greta Gjoci leaves Pojskë prison with her baby in her arms

Thirty-three-year-old Greta Gjoci has left her cell at Pojskë prison after the Special Court against Corruption and Organized Crime (GJKKO) granted her request to postpone the execution of her sentence. Gjoci had been held in pretrial detention with her three-month-old baby, while following the court’s decision, her family members went to the prison this afternoon to collect her.

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The postponement of the sentence will remain in effect until the child turns one. After that, the 33-year-old must return to continue serving her sentence, of which she has just over three years and five months remaining. During the hearing, Gjoci herself requested the postponement, arguing that the baby is only three months old and that staying in prison had affected both her condition and that of the child.

According to her, the baby had experienced problems with feeding and sleeping during the days spent in prison. The request was also supported by prosecutor Ened Nakuci, while the hearing lasted around 25 minutes. The baby was not allowed to remain in the courtroom and was supervised by the prison caregiver outside it. Attorney Jurgen Gjoci was also present at the hearing and took part despite the lawyers’ boycott. He justified his decision on humanitarian grounds and by the fact that the 33-year-old is his relative.

Greta Gjoci is one of six women convicted in connection with the case involving Bruno Çobo’s group, which was linked to fraud carried out through “call center” schemes. Other women convicted in the same case have also addressed GJKKO with requests to postpone serving their sentences, referring mainly to the care of minor children and family circumstances.

The legislation provides for the possibility of postponing the execution of a sentence when the convicted person is pregnant or has a child under one year old. The court may also issue such a decision when the immediate serving of the sentence could cause serious consequences for the convicted person or her family.