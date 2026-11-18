Crowd of protesters outside Parliament, activist Vatnikaj: MPs protect oligarchs, not the people

A group of citizens has arrived in front of the Assembly building, but their further advance has been blocked.

Police forces have placed metal barriers to prevent protesters from approaching the parliament building.

Të lidhura None found

During the protest, slogans such as “You do not represent us” and “Parliament of crime” were heard.

Meanwhile, the plenary session is reviewing the 2027 budget, which is expected to be approved today.

Activist Sidorela Vatnikaj denounced that through unlawful actions, protesters were denied the right to assemble in front of the Prime Minister’s Office. According to her, the deputies are in the Assembly to serve the interests of oligarchs, not citizens.