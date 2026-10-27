MTD: Audit findings stem from the former MISA, and we are working to resolve them

The Ministry of Digital Transformation (MTD) announced that the audit findings concern inherited problems, some of which are more than a decade old. According to the ministry, some of them have been resolved, while work is under way to address the others. The reaction came after the State Audit Office published a report on the ministry’s 2024 budget, which mentioned, among other things, 16 properties registered at a value of one denar each and 43 percent of positions remaining unfilled.

The MTD said it was reviewing all the auditors’ findings and recommendations, describing them as important tools for improving institutional activity, financial discipline and transparency.

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According to the ministry, a large portion of the identified problems dates back to the period of the former Ministry of Information Society and Administration (MISA) and accumulated over the years. The MTD, established in 2024, says it inherited incomplete data, unresolved property and legal issues, court proceedings and administrative shortcomings that had not previously been handled properly.

The ministry emphasizes that no complete and substantive inventory of the property was carried out over the past 10 years. This created major discrepancies between the situation on the ground, accounting records and the existing documentation.

The properties registered with a book value of one denar are, according to the MTD, evidence of inherited and inaccurate data, rather than a reflection of their real market value. The ministry says it has begun work to clarify ownership status, reconcile data, secure the necessary documents and improve the administration of state property. Some findings have been addressed, while concrete corrective measures are being implemented for the others.

The MTD added that it had also inherited several court proceedings related to decisions and obligations created in previous years./Telegrafi/