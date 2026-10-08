Criminal charges filed against four employees of “National Forests” in Demir Kapi

The Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that criminal charges have been filed against four employees of the Public Enterprise “National Forests” in Demir Kapi, on suspicion of negligent performance of duty.

Të lidhura None found

According to the announcement, the Negotinë Police Station has filed charges against V.I. (64), T.K. (58) and L.L. (60), all from Demir Kapi, as well as U.U. (55) from a village in the Municipality of Demir Kapi.

The four individuals are suspected of committing the criminal offense of “negligent performance of duty” during the period from 31.07.2026 to 03.08.2026. They worked as guards on a property of the “National Forests” branch in Demir Kapi and failed to carry out the mandatory inspection.

As a result, the perpetrators were able to extract and take an aluminum sheet from a transport vehicle, which had been seized as evidence in a criminal offense and was being stored on that property. The material damage caused is estimated at 25,000 denars, the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced./Telegrafi/