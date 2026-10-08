Dimitrieska-Koçoska: Borrowing reduced to €150 million from the planned €250 million due to high interest rates

Dimitrieska-Koçoska: Borrowing reduced to €150 million from the planned €250 million due to high interest rates

Gordana Dimitrieska-Koçoska, the finance minister, announced at a press conference presenting the second annual budget revision that the state borrowed €150 million two days ago. The amount was lower than the €250 million planned through the international bond market because of high interest rates.

Të lidhura

None found

The funds will be used to repay external debt: €100 million will go toward interest payments, while €54 million will be used to repay the principal.

The minister explained that, given market conditions, it was decided not to borrow the entire planned amount. She noted that French bonds were trading at interest rates above 5.4–5.5 percent, British bonds at above 6 percent, while the United States had borrowed the previous day at rates of 5.4–5.5 percent. According to her, markets are more volatile than before, so a smaller borrowing amount was chosen.

The government approved the second budget revision within a year, an event that rarely occurs in an economy. Dimitrieska-Koçoska said that the fuel situation required new forecasts to be prepared and the launch of some projects to be postponed.

The minister recalled that, while preparing the first revision in June, it had been expected that international markets would gradually stabilize. However, the geopolitical crisis escalated and energy prices continued to rise, prompting the government to propose concrete measures to limit the consequences for citizens and the economy, she said. /Telegrafi/


Shtuar 8.10.2026 15:41

Tags: , ,
Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?

Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?
A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey

A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey
Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu

Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu
Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis

Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis
Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending

Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda