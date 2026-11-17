BIRN: Shortcomings in the implementation of the “Smart City” project! Commissioner raises concerns about “smart” cameras in schools

A draft monitoring report on the “Smart City” system by the Commissioner for Personal Data Protection identifies shortcomings in the project’s contract and technical study, as well as problems with personal data security and the administration of cameras that use artificial intelligence to analyze students’ behavior.

On July 16, during the presentation of the command and control system for the “Smart City” technology project, Prime Minister Edi Rama returned to the tragic killing of a student two years earlier.

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“Today, everyone has forgotten the tragic killing of a student at the ‘Fan Noli’ School,” Rama declared, criticizing the politicization of the incident and media coverage, which he described as “blood journalism.”

“I have not forgotten it, as all those who used it, misused it and abused that tragedy to the very end have forgotten it, because I remember it every day while following precisely this project, which is my answer and our answer to that tragedy,” he added.

Although it is still in the pilot phase, the “Smart City” project is being implemented in 20 schools in Tirana, where surveillance cameras have been integrated with artificial intelligence algorithms capable of identifying fights, gatherings, unauthorized entry, weapons and knives, as well as the use of tobacco or electronic cigarettes.

Presented by the government as an instrument to improve security, the system is not limited to recording and storing footage.

It can analyze the footage automatically, classify actions according to predefined categories and generate alerts for situations that the algorithms identify as potentially dangerous.

However, the system’s ability to monitor and classify the behavior of minors using artificial intelligence raises questions about the limits of surveillance, privacy, the accuracy of algorithms and the potential impact of this technology on the school environment.

A draft monitoring report by the Commissioner for the Right to Information and Personal Data Protection, obtained by BIRN, identifies a series of shortcomings in the implementation of the “Smart City” project, ranging from insufficient documentation of the legal basis for processing personal data to problems with system security and access to students’ recordings.

“The technical study and the contract have not fully and adequately documented the requirements arising from the regulatory framework on personal data protection,” the report finds.

According to the Commissioner, the documentation does not sufficiently define the legal basis for processing and does not fully document the necessity and proportionality of the surveillance.

The monitoring, conducted at 20 pre-university and vocational education institutions, also found that footage is kept for periods longer than 30 days at some schools, while unified procedures for using the system and specialized training for the responsible personnel are lacking.

It also found no documentation confirming that a Data Protection Impact Assessment, known as a DPIA, had been carried out or planned before processing began in high-risk cases, as required by Law No. 124/2024.

Algorithms that monitor behavior

The “Smart City” project is being implemented by Presight, a company based in the United Arab Emirates, in cooperation with Albanian institutions, with the aim of modernizing surveillance systems and increasing the capacities of the State Police.

According to the draft report, in each of the schools included in the pilot phase, the platform manages around 30 cameras installed at entrances, in corridors, on sports fields and in other areas.

Unlike traditional video-surveillance systems, the “Smart City” cameras are connected to a centralized platform that can analyze footage through artificial intelligence and generate alerts for specific categories of events.

“The platform is not limited to the passive recording of images, but contains algorithmic modules for generating and categorizing alerts, reviewing them by authorized users, managing locations and cameras, as well as audit functions,” the document emphasizes.

The algorithms identified during the monitoring include the detection of knives and weapons, unauthorized entry, gatherings, physical fights, smoking and the use of electronic cigarettes.

Alerts are classified according to importance and may be accompanied by images and data on the location, camera and time of the event. The platform also enables them to be reviewed and classified as accurate or inaccurate alerts.

The Commissioner warns that the automated analysis of students’ behavior, most of whom are minors, requires special safeguards to prevent misinterpretations and the adoption of measures based solely on algorithmic results.

“In particular, it must be avoided that a result produced by the algorithmic system leads to consequences for a student or another data subject without a genuine and appropriate human assessment of the specific circumstances,” the report warns.

Shortcomings in security and administration

One of the problems identified during the monitoring concerns access control to the system and the administration of recordings.

In the section on security measures, the draft report identifies the use of standard passwords, calling for strong passwords, the separation of administrative accounts from user accounts and the avoidance of shared credentials.

The document states that “default passwords are currently used for everyone,” while recommending that administrative accounts be separated from regular-use accounts and that additional authentication mechanisms be introduced.

However, the draft report does not specify whether this practice affects all categories of users or whether it has been exploited to gain unauthorized access.

Problems were also identified with authorizing individuals who may view recorded footage.

At some schools, staff have direct access to recordings, while in other cases, due to a lack of security officers, access is provided to principals or people temporarily delegated to perform the role, without clearly documented authorizations.

“The monitoring shows that, in some cases, the actual delegation of access to the CCTV system has not been formalized and documented appropriately,” the Commissioner finds.

According to the institution, this situation creates the risk of shared credentials being used, the inability to identify the person who carried out an action in the system, and continued access after the end of the duty that justified the authorization.

The monitoring also identified a lack of unified guidelines for using the cameras and administering the data, as well as insufficient training for the responsible personnel.

“The personnel stated that the training provided on the use of the system had not been sufficiently clear or focused on the practical aspects of using it,” the draft report says.

At some educational institutions, footage is stored for periods longer than 30 days, without a clearly defined and documented retention period.

“At some educational institutions, it was found that footage recorded by the video-surveillance system is stored for periods longer than 30 days,” the document emphasizes, adding that there does not appear to be a clearly documented retention period applied consistently.

The Commissioner calls for the retention period to be determined based on the need for and purpose of the processing, and for procedures to be established for deleting recordings.

Meanwhile, in some cases the cameras also cover areas outside the school perimeter, creating the possibility of unnecessary recording of passersby and neighboring properties.

The draft report also identifies shortcomings in informing people about camera surveillance. According to the Commissioner, students and parents must be informed not only about the recording of footage, but also about its analysis through artificial intelligence.

“Transparency cannot be considered fulfilled solely through a general statement such as ‘premises monitored by cameras’ if such a statement does not enable the data subject to understand the actual nature and purpose of the processing carried out,” the report emphasizes.

Another issue requiring clarification is the involvement of an external operator, contracted by Presight to support the technical operation of the system.

The Commissioner calls for the role and responsibilities of this operator to be clearly defined, including the limits of access to live footage, recordings and data generated by the algorithms.

Monitoring of minors

Law No. 124/2024, “On the Protection of Personal Data,” requires data processing to be based on a lawful ground and limited to what is necessary and proportionate to the specified purpose.

When the use of new technologies poses a high risk to individuals’ rights and freedoms, the law requires a prior data protection impact assessment to be carried out.

The Commissioner emphasizes that “Smart City” cannot be treated as an ordinary camera system, since algorithmic analysis creates additional information about the behavior of the people being monitored.

“Smart City must be assessed as a technological ecosystem for processing personal data, in which image processing through the camera constitutes only the initial stage of a broader chain of personal data processing operations,” the institution assesses.

In addition to video recordings, the platform can generate data on the type of event, location, time, risk level and the outcome of the alert review. This information can be exported and used in further institutional processes.

Taking into account the scope of the surveillance and the systematic processing of minors’ data, the Commissioner assesses that the responsible institutions should carry out a data protection impact assessment, which should be updated in line with changes to the system’s configuration and functionalities.

“The system’s deployment in educational institutions increases the importance of this assessment because of the processing of minors’ data and the systematic monitoring of the environments in which they carry out their daily activities,” the draft report says.

However, the document does not confirm that biometric facial-recognition functions, automatic identification of individuals or interaction with other state registers have been activated in the monitored schools. These issues remain subject to further verification.

In conclusion, the Commissioner calls for a unified model for administering “Smart City” in schools, stronger system security, documentation of access, staff training and human oversight of the results generated by the algorithms.

Among the recommended measures is “the documentation and periodic assessment of the performance of the algorithms and inaccurate alerts,” taking into account the nature of the activities of educational institutions../BIRN